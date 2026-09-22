India survive Japan scare to win rain-hit one-off T20I

SANO: India defeated Japan by two runs in a rain-affected one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Persistent rain disrupted proceedings throughout the match, reducing the contest to five overs per side.

Batting first, India posted 32-4 in their allotted five overs, with captain Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 16 off 12 deliveries, including one boundary.

Sanju Samson contributed nine off seven balls, also hitting one four, while Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a duck.

Ishan Kishan scored three off six deliveries, while Tilak Varma made one from three balls. Shiv Dube remained unbeaten after facing one delivery.

Charlie Hara-Hinze was Japan’s standout bowler, taking 2/17 from his two overs, while Ibrahim Takahashi and Benjamin Ito-Davis claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Japan fell short of their revised target of 33, finishing on 30-3 after completing their five overs.

Captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming led the chase with 12 off 12 deliveries, including one boundary. Ito-Davis remained unbeaten on nine off eight balls, while Takahashi scored four from three deliveries, with his innings including a boundary.

Washington Sundar was India’s leading bowler, claiming 2/13 in his two overs to help his side secure a narrow two-run victory.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shiv Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur and Arshdeep Singh.

Japan: Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (wk), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Makoto Taniyama and Shoma Sugaya-Slater.