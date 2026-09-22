Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca to miss Asian swing for recovery

Joao Fonseca of Brazil in action against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the first round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre on Aug 25, 2025. — Reuters

Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca will miss the upcoming Asian swing as he looks to recover physically and mentally following an injury-hit 2026 season, the Little Sinner said on Monday.

The 20-year-old Fonseca said he needs time to recover physically and mentally after an injury-hit season.

“2026 has been a very challenging year for me. On top of everything the profession demands, a series of injuries ended up taking me out of important tournaments and keeping me from playing the way I would like to,” Fonseca wrote on Instagram.

“I talked a lot with my team, and we came to the conclusion that the best decision right now is to listen to my body, give my mind and body a break, and skip the Asian swing.”

Fonseca missed the US Open because of abdominal pain but returned to action last weekend in Brazil’s 3-1 Davis Cup victory over Switzerland in Rio de Janeiro.

The world number 28 defeated Dominic Stricker 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to give Brazil a winning start in the tie.

It is pertinent to mention that Fonseca will miss the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo from September 30th to October 6th, as well as the Shanghai Masters, which follows.

Earlier this year, recurring back problems contributed to his first-round exit at the Australian Open.

Despite his injury troubles, Fonseca enjoyed notable success, beating Novak Djokovic in the third round of the French Open before reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final. He also reached the third round at Wimbledon.