Nicolas Batum announces retirement after 20-year career

An undated pictur eof Veteran NBA forward Nicolas Batum. — Reuters

Veteran NBA forward Nicolas Batum has announced his retirement from professional basketball at the age of 37, bringing an end to a 20-year career that included 18 seasons in the NBA and 15 with France’s national team.

Batum made the announcement on Monday in a social media video with his 10-year-old son Ayden, explaining that he felt it was time to step away from the game.

“Yeah, that's it,” Batum said.

“Dad's done playing basketball. I've been playing for a long time. ... Twenty years as a pro. That's a lot. Eighteen years in the NBA. Fifteen with the French national team. ... It's over.

“I decided to retire from basketball for several reasons.

“I want to come home and be with you. I'm going to take care of you and make room for others. I think I've done my time.”

The Frenchman entered the NBA as a teenager after being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2008 draft.

He spent seven seasons in Portland before playing for the Charlotte Hornets, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Batum returned to the Clippers for the final six seasons of his career, averaging 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 74 appearances last season.

He finished his NBA career with averages of 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 37.1% from three-point range.

Batum was also a key figure for France, winning Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, as well as World Cup bronze in 2014 and 2019.

He said France’s 2024 Olympic semi-final win over Germany was “the best basketball moment I've ever experienced.”