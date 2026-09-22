Rice, Palmer, Rashford withdraw from England squad

This collage of picture shows Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Marcus Rashford. — Reuters

LONDON: Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Marcus Rashford are among five withdrawals from Thomas Tuchel's squad for upcoming Nations League matches, starting on Saturday with a clash against world champions Spain.

Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo are also unavailable due to injury, with Everton's James Garner and Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White drafted in.

England take on Spain at Wembley before a trip to face the Czech Republic on September 29. They are away to Croatia on October 3 before completing the international break with a home game against the Czechs on October 6.

Garner and Gibbs-White will join the rest of the squad in reporting for duty on Tuesday, the Football Association said in an update on Monday.

Chelsea forward Palmer, who was controversially left out of Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup, has started the season strongly, scoring four goals for his club.

Tuchel said on Friday after naming a 27-man squad it was his "duty" to play Mainoo after the midfielder failed to feature for a single minute at the World Cup in North America, where England finished third.