LHC restrains NCCIA from harassing Rizwan while allowing inquiry to proceed

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket on day one of the first Test match against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 19, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) not to harass Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan while allowing its inquiry into alleged online betting and gambling activities to continue, sources told Geo News.

According to sources, LHC Chief Justice Justice Aalia Neelum issued the written order while dismissing Rizwan’s petition challenging the NCCIA’s inquiry.

According to the court order, the NCCIA is investigating matters relating to alleged online betting and gambling involving Rizwan. The government lawyer informed the court that the matter falls within the scope of Section 14 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, which relates to obtaining an unlawful financial benefit.

The court was also informed that information obtained through cyber patrolling had revealed Rizwan’s alleged connection with the matter. The LHC observed that, at this stage, it was appropriate to allow the relevant authorities to continue their inquiry into the allegations.

The court noted that the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code does not override or prevent proceedings under other applicable laws. It further observed that the ICC code cannot be used as a basis to avoid criminal proceedings.

The order stated that the ICC’s disciplinary framework itself requires cooperation with relevant criminal or regulatory authorities. Therefore, the existence of the ICC’s disciplinary mechanism does not prevent a legally authorised state institution from conducting an inquiry.

The court clarified that the issuance of a call-up notice does not, by itself, amount to an allegation that a person has committed an offence.

The LHC further ruled that the NCCIA inquiry was neither beyond its jurisdiction nor motivated by mala fide intentions. It observed that the inquiry aims to detect and eliminate corruption in sport.

The court held that it could not intervene at the preliminary stage before the inquiry was completed and it was determined whether further action was required.

However, while allowing the inquiry to proceed, the court directed the NCCIA to conduct the process strictly in accordance with the law and not harass Rizwan or cause him unnecessary inconvenience.

The court also directed Rizwan to appear before the NCCIA and cooperate with the ongoing inquiry. It further stated that if Rizwan has any grievance regarding the final outcome of the inquiry, he may seek an appropriate legal remedy in accordance with the law.

The written order also stated that the former white-ball captain may approach the relevant court for the return of any items seized from or taken into possession from him.