Gianni Infantino proposes independent review of FIFA decision-making

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 50th Ordinary UEFA Congress at Brussels Expo in Brussels on February 12, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested for an independent review of soccer governing body's decision-making process on Monday.

Infantino said he would ask the FIFA Council to consider an external review of the organisation's governance framework for major strategic initiatives.

“First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements,” Infantino wrote.

The review would examine the roles of the president, Bureau, Council and Congress, while considering ways to improve transparency and accountability.

Infantino faced strong opposition over a proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA's commercial rights, including those linked to the World Cup, to private investors. The plan was withdrawn in July after opposition from several confederations.

Infantino said the proposal had been intended to explore whether a minority stake in a FIFA-controlled commercial company could generate additional funds for football development.

But he acknowledged that the plan had caused concern after details emerged before it could be fully presented to FIFA's Council and member associations.

“I recognise that, without the full context, this caused concern and created the impression that decisions had already been taken. They had not,” he wrote.

“It remained a proposal, not a decision, and was always subject to the necessary approvals of the Council and the Member Associations. It has now been withdrawn and will not proceed.”

Infantino is seeking re-election in March, with discussions over FIFA's governance expected to continue at the Council's October 15 meeting.