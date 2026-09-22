Pakistan beat Bangladesh to seal bronze medal in Asian Games women's cricket

Pakistan women’s captain Fatima Sana (second from left) celebrates with her teammates during their Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 match against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 1, 2026. — ACC

NISSHIN: Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 31 runs in the third-place playoff at the 2026 Asian Games Women’s Cricket Competition to secure the bronze medal at Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday.

Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 145-8 in their allotted 20 overs as Bangladesh produced an impressive bowling performance to contain the Green Shirts' batting lineup.

Captain Fatima Sana top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 45 off 30 deliveries, smashing three boundaries and three sixes. Opener Gull Feroza contributed 31 off 23 balls, hitting six boundaries.

Aliya Riaz played a valuable knock of 25 off 22 deliveries, including one boundary and two sixes, while fellow opener Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 17 off 27 balls without hitting a boundary.

Saira Jabeen was dismissed for five off six deliveries, with one boundary, while Ayesha Zafar scored nine off seven balls, including one boundary. Eyman Fatima was dismissed for a duck after facing three deliveries, while Tuba Hassan contributed four off two balls, hitting one boundary.

For Bangladesh, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter and Nahida Akter claimed two wickets each, while Sanjida Akter Meghla chipped in with one wicket.

Chasing 146, the Tigresses were restricted to 114-7 in their allotted 20 overs as Pakistan staged a fighting comeback with the ball after struggling with the bat.

Shamim Akhter remained unbeaten with a fighting 46 off 45 deliveries, including four boundaries. Skipper Nigar Sultana contributed 25 runs off 30 deliveries, hitting three boundaries, while opener Dilara Akter scored 12 off eight deliveries with two boundaries.

Shorna Akter scored six off eight deliveries, while Juairiya Ferdous and Rabeya Khan contributed four runs each. Ritu Moni and Sobhana Mostary added three and two runs respectively, while Nahida Akter remained unbeaten on 10.

Umm-e-Hani starred with the ball for Pakistan, claiming 3/10 in her four overs, while Tasmia Rubab, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu and Ayesha Zafar chipped in with one wicket each.