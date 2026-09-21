Nations League: Xavi Hernandez backs Netherlands to play with intensity

Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez poses with the kit announcing his new contract at the KNVB Campus in Zeist on August 25, 2026. — Reuters

New Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez wants more intensity from his team and for them to take the initiative in their Nations League matches this month, he said on Monday.

The former World Cup winner with Spain, who is also a former Barcelona coach, takes charge of his first match with the Dutch when they host Germany in Amsterdam on Thursday, followed by two games against Serbia and a trip to Greece in the expanded international window.

Xavi said he would be insisting on hard work and application from the 26-man squad, whom he was meeting for the first time on Monday.

"Everything is new for me and for the staff so it will first be to get to know each other, know all the players, insist or convince them about our way to play," he told a press conference.

"We don't have too much time. But no excuses, every coach is in the same situation.

"I want to explain the values that we want from the squad. I want to show them that I'm open for them, I want to help them. I want to enjoy the process with them. We want to create a family, we want to create a big group. The players must come to the national team with happiness, but at the end, the main goal is to win."

The Dutch had a disappointing World Cup with defeat in the last 32 by Morocco, after which Ronald Koeman resigned. He had been criticised for an overtly defensive approach.

"You cannot promise results but we will work for results. But I can promise that we will play with intensity, with passion, with a good rhythm, trying to be competitive and trying to be taking the initiative in the game. This for sure," Xavi added.

"There's going to be a different way of playing. I don't want to compare, and I don't want to talk about the past. I respect Ronald a lot. But I'm focused on the present."

Xavi Hernandez said Virgil van Dijk would remain captain after the pair met in Liverpool to discuss his international future.

"It was a really good meeting. He was very honest. He has the capacity to continue. He's a good leader. He's positive, he's motivated. He's ready to be the leader."