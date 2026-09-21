Bangladesh suffer injury setback ahead of Asian Games men's cricket competition

Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 5, 2026. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

MIRPUR: Bangladesh allrounder Mohammed Saifuddin has been ruled out of the upcoming men's cricket competition of the Asian Games 2026 due to a hamstring injury, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report by international cricket news website Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio for its national men's team Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed the development in a statement, saying Saifuddin had complained of pain in his right hamstring while bowling during a practice session on Saturday.

The 29-year-old consequently underwent scans, which confirmed the injury. Islam Khan further shared that Saifuddin would require around three weeks of rehabilitation to recover, which essentially drew the curtains on his hope to represent Bangladesh in the men's cricket competition of the Games.

"Saifuddin complained of pain in his right hamstring while bowling during the practice session on 19 September. Following a physical examination and MRI, the injury was confirmed," national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan was quoted as saying.

"He will require approximately three weeks of rehabilitation to recover."

The report further suggested that the BCB has informed the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) regarding the all-rounder's unavailability and will name his replacement, subject to approval from the Games authority.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh will begin their campaign in the fourth quarter-final against the winner of Group B on September 28 at the Korogi Sports Park, which will host all matches of the men's cricket competition, including the gold-medal match on October 3.

Bangladesh squad for Asian Games men's cricket competition

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.