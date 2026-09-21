Jonathan Trott named England Lions head coach

Trent Rockets head coach Jonathan Trott looks on during their The Hundred match against Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 12, 2024. — ECB

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed the appointment of former national top-order batter Jonathan Trott as the head coach of its Lions team for the upcoming winter schedule.

Trott, who stepped down as Afghanistan head coach following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in February, will succeed Andrew Flintoff after the legendary England all-rounder relinquished the role to join the Big Bash League's (BBL) Sydney Thunder as the head coach.

The former right-handed batter, who has also served as the assistant coach for England men's cricket team during the pandemic, took charge of the Lions for their two recent triumphs over Sri Lanka, and will now take up the role full time ahead of a busy winter schedule that includes tours of the Caribbean, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Trott, who boasts extensive international coaching experience, including a four-year stint as the head coach with the Afghanistan men's cricket team, will begin his Lions duties with the white-ball tour of West Indies, slated to run from October 27 to November 21.

The top-order batter also played 22 matches for the Lions, which paved the way for his maiden Test call-up in 2009, and the 45-year-old shared he was "delighted" and "hugely excited" to take up the role before crediting the programme for helping him becoming an all-format international cricket.

"Having played for the Lions myself, I know how valuable the experience can be in helping players develop, both on and off the field, and it played an important part in my own journey," Trott said.

"I'm really looking forward to working with the players and staff, helping them fulfil their potential and preparing them for the demands of international cricket."