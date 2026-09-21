Anthony Joshua to return to his old trainer for Tyson Fury fight

This collage of photos shows British boxers Anthony Joshua (right) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua is set to return to his old trainer Ben Davison for a Tyson Fury fight as his promoter Eddie Hearn provides an update about his camp.

AJ worked with Rob McCracken in the first part of his career, who was also his trainer when he was an amateur as part of Team GB during the London Olympics, when he bagged a Gold medal.

However, Joshua changed his trainer after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021; Robert Garcia became the new coach for the rematch, though the result remained the same.

Joshua then turned to Derrick James, and after that, Davison stepped up to get AJ back to winning ways.

The Briton defeated Otto Wallin, but then in September 2024 Daniel Dubois stopped the former undisputed champion. After losing the battle for the IBF title, Anthony again moved on.

For his last two fights, stoppage wins against Jake Paul and Kristian Prenga, in December 2025 and in July this year respectively, Joshua trained with Usyk but speaking to Pro Boxing Fans, his promoter Hearn admitted AJ is likely to include Davison for the fight with Fury.

“I think in some capacity he will stay close to them. He’s been in the UK for some time. Even when Ben wasn’t his principal trainer, he was working with him, talking all the time, and I think he respects Ben a lot,” Hearn said.

“There is probably a feeling Ben Davison knows Tyson Fury extremely well, for me he is one of the best trainers in the world. I don’t know ‘AJ’s final decision on where he is going to locate his training camp but Ben Davison will definitely be involved in that process.”

According to British media reports, the fight between Joshua and Fury is being finalised to take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in December.