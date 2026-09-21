Granit Xhaka skips Switzerland camp after confessing to fake COVID certificate

An undated photo of Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka. — Reuters

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has confessed that he faked a COVID vaccine certificate and will miss the international camp, the Swiss Football Association (SFV) said on Monday.

The decision was taken jointly by SFV leadership and the player after Granit issued a statement publicly acknowledging his actions.

"In this agitated emotional state, I acquired a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my open questions through the intended path," Xhaka wrote in a statement on social media. "Today I see clearly that this path was not right. It was a mistake. I am sorry."

Xhaka, 33, added that he was cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.

Granit Xhaka is Switzerland's record appearance holder with 152 caps and made his international debut in 2011. He plays for Sunderland in the Premier League.

SFV President Peter Knaebel welcomed the midfielder’s willingness to take responsibility.

"Granit Xhaka informed us about the situation yesterday evening and told us at the same time that he would comment publicly on it and take responsibility," Knaebel said in a statement.

"We welcome Granit taking this step. At the same time, we came to the joint conclusion that it is in the best interest of the team to complete this gathering without him."

Knaebel added that the team should remain calm ahead of the team's UEFA Nations League fixtures as they will be without their captain.

Switzerland reached Belek, Turkey, on Monday with the objective of preparing for away matches against North Macedonia and Scotland, followed by home games against Slovenia and North Macedonia.

The SFV said it will reassess the situation with Xhaka after the conclusion of the international window.