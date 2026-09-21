Mohammad Hafeez reacts to PCB's central contracts for U19 players

Former Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez looks on ahead of the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 21, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to award central contracts to Under-19 players for the first time, describing the initiative as an encouraging step towards supporting and developing young cricketers.

Hafeez took to social media platform 'X' to appreciate the PCB’s move while also calling for greater financial support and professional opportunities for all 18 regional Under-19 players.

“Encouraging step from the PCB announcing central contracts for U-19 players,” Hafeez wrote.

“Should also planned better for all 18 regional U19 players by providing them financial support & professional opportunities. Best wishes,” he added.

Encouraging step from @TheRealPCB announcing central contracts for U-19 players 👍🏼👏🏼.

Should also planned better for all 18 regional U19 players by providing them financial support & professional opportunities. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/CoTgd9fBJw — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 21, 2026

The PCB announced the decision on Monday, with the first-ever central contracts for Pakistan’s Under-19 players aimed at recognising their performances and encouraging the development of young talent.

The announcement came after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the Pakistan Under-19 squad following their impressive tour of England, where they secured a 3-1 victory in the four-match one-day series.

During the meeting, Naqvi interacted with the young players individually, praised their performances and encouraged them to continue working hard and progressing in their careers.

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Shahid Anwar also welcomed the introduction of central contracts at junior level, saying the initiative would motivate young cricketers to perform at a higher level.

“Rewarding good performances boosts the confidence of young players, while the encouragement from the PCB chairman is a source of strength for both the players and coaching staff,” Shahid said.

Pakistan Under-19 captain Farhan Yousuf praised the development camps held in Multan, saying they had played an important role in the players’ progress.

Farhan said the Under-19 camps conducted in Multan over the past two years had produced positive results and added that meeting Naqvi was an encouraging experience for him and his teammates.

He further said the introduction of central contracts at Under-19 level for the first time was a source of great happiness for the players.