Chelsea forward Cole Palmer set to opt out of England squad: reports

An undated photo of England forward Cole Palmer. — Reuters

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has opted out of the England squad due to a muscle injury, British media reported on Monday. Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are also both doubtful.

Palmer has returned to Thomas Tuchel's side after being left out of the manager's World Cup squad this year.

Cole played the full 90 minutes during Chelsea's loss to Brentford on Friday after the announcement of the England squad for the Nations League.

The 24-year-old is in great form, scoring four goals and two assists in seven matches for the Blues in the 2026-27 season.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso previously hinted that Palmer's injury issues were the reason for the World Cup squad absence. Speaking in August, he said: "Cole is determined to enjoy his football. He wants to be fit. He wants to feel healthy. He wants to have a good connection with the players around him.

"I've said that if we have this Cole and we are able to reach him and he feels that flow in the game and that he connects well with the players, I'm sure that his level is top class, world class I would say, and that he will have a great season."

Cole Palmer will reportedly be replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White.

🚨 Cole Palmer will 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗪 from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the international break due to load management.



He'll rest during the break.



Manchester United pair of Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are also doubts and may pull out.



(Source: @David_Ornstein) pic.twitter.com/I2I4mfQJbv — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 21, 2026

Besides Palmer’s injury worry, Tuchel could also be hurt by the exits of Rashford and Mainoo as both doubts following Sunday's draw between Manchester United and Fulham.

Rashford’s case is more serious, with Michael Carrick saying post-match: "We had to bring him off as he had a bit of an issue." Before adding: "I'm not sure," when asked if it was serious.

England will begin their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain at Wembley on September 26th, before travelling to Prague to face the Czech Republic on September 29.

Tuchel's side then take on Croatia in Rijeka on October 3 before hosting the Czechs at Wembley three nights later.