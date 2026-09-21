Jack Edwards called up to Australia ODI squad for South Africa series

Australia's Jack Edwards bowls during the first T20I against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on January 29, 2026. — AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia have called up New South Wales all-rounder Jack Edwards to their ODI squad for the South Africa series after Billy Stanlake suffered a tour-ending injury, while Spencer Johnson has been released to manage his workload.

Edwards was recently replaced as New South Wales captain after the state said he wanted to focus on his own game. The 24-year-old made his international debut during Australia's T20I series against Pakistan earlier this year but remains uncapped in ODIs.

He was briefly added to Australia's ODI squad for the series against India last season and was with the Australia A squad in India for their two-match four-day series against India A when he received the call-up.

Stanlake sustained a side injury during his fifth over in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. Australia completed a 3-0 series sweep after securing a thrilling one-wicket victory in the final match on Sunday.

Johnson, who featured in two of the three matches against Zimbabwe, has been given a break ahead of the 50-over leg of the Australia A tour of India A. He also played a crucial role with the bat alongside Nathan Ellis in Australia's narrow win in the series finale.

The decision to rest Johnson comes after he spent significant time sidelined with a back injury during 2025 and early 2026.

Australia's decision to replace Stanlake with an all-rounder could also be influenced by Cameron Green's absence from the Zimbabwe series due to a shoulder problem. However, the arrival of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the South Africa series will strengthen Australia's pace options.

Concerns surrounding Green have been played down in recent days, with the all-rounder also training during Australia's stay in Harare.

Australia travelled to South Africa on Monday ahead of the three-match ODI series, which begins in Durban on Thursday. The second match will be played in Johannesburg before the series concludes in Potchefstroom.

Attention will then turn towards the Test series, with Australia's multi-format fast bowlers expected to be rotated throughout the tour. Josh Hazlewood featured in only one of the three ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb will captain Australia A in their opening four-day match against India A on Tuesday, with Nathan McSweeney being allowed to focus on his batting.

The 35-year-old was included in the Australia A squad with an eye on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series scheduled for January and February.

With Edwards unavailable, Liam Scott will take up the all-rounder's role at No. 7 for Australia A. Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway are set to open the batting, while both off-spinners, Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli, are expected to feature alongside fast bowlers Fergus O'Neill and Brendan Doggett.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.