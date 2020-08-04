Pak vs Eng: Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi tipped to be new Wasim, Waqar

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have emerged as the main pace weapons for Pakistan over the past year. Photo: ICC

England commentator Michael Vaughan believes young Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have what it takes to become the new Waseem Akram and Waqar Younis in five years' time.

Vaughan, on the eve of the first Test between Pakistan and England, spoke of the left-right fast bowling duo's promise, tipping them for great things and form a formidable partnership the likes of which Pakistan cricket has not seen since the two W's.

“I understand why Misbah wants to play two spinners against England. Whichever way it goes, you are still going to have Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. They are high class. Particularly that young pair, we are probably talking about the new Wasim and Waqar in five years’ time, with the amount of cricket that they are going to play together,” said Vaughan.

“I was fortunate to see Naseem Shah make his debut and he is high class. He has got a wonderful action. Shaheen Afridi seems to be getting better and better."

Adding Mohammad Abbas to the mix and with a decent batting unit's backing, Vaughan tipped the tourists to cause the home side some problems, especially if they bat first.

"With the duke ball, Mohammad Abbas is going to move it and bring the batsman forward, which is exactly what you require,” he said.

“They are certainly a batting unit, which can get 350 or 400 runs if they get to bat first at Old Trafford and that’s going to be the key.

“England will know that if Babar gets to 30 or 40, he will get a big score. Azhar Ali has got a decent record in England and has played a lot of county cricket. This Pakistan team looks a lot more threatening and can cause an upset if they bat first.”

