Pakistan team kick off Asian Games 2026 preparations in Karachi

Pakistan team begins preparations for the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on September 21, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan have begun preparations for the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026, with the national squad assembling at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

The players trained under the supervision of coaches Mike Hesson, Ashley Noffke and Mansoor Amjad during the opening session of the camp.

The first day featured fielding drills followed by a net session as the players stepped up preparations for the tournament in Japan.

Five members of the squad, Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Moqim, are expected to join the camp after completing their franchise commitments on Sunday night, according to Barbados local time.

The team will play a T20 practice match at the Oval Ground from 10am onwards on 23 September.

Pakistan will then participate in a centre-wicket scenario match session at the Oval Ground from 10am onwards on 24 September, before the 21-member men’s cricket contingent departs for Japan from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, at 11pm the same day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have suffered a setback ahead of the competition, with fast bowler Salman Mirza ruled out after sustaining a fracture to his left thumb. He has been replaced by Mohammad Wasim Jnr in the squad.

The men’s T20 competition is scheduled to begin on 24 September at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture, with the medal matches set to be played on 3 October.

Sahibzada Farhan will captain Pakistan in the competition, with the Green Shirts scheduled to play their first quarter-final against a qualifying team on 28 September at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The 10-team men’s competition features automatic qualifiers India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and hosts Japan. Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman secured the remaining four places through the qualification process.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad for Asian Games 2026: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wk).