Rizwan denied permission to speak publicly on NCCIA inquiry: sources

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan watches his shot go to the boundary on day two of the second Test against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 28, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has twice sought permission from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to speak publicly about the ongoing inquiry against him but was denied on both occasions, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to the sources, Rizwan wanted to address the controversy surrounding the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) inquiry, including details of his mobile phone being seized following the Lord’s Test against England.

The former Pakistan white-ball captain also wanted to publicly explain the allegations made against him and provide details regarding a letter he had written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in connection with the matter.

Sources said Rizwan sought permission from the PCB in accordance with the provisions of his central contract. However, the board refused permission both times.

Under Clause 4.1 of the central contract, a player is required to obtain permission before making any public statement concerning matters covered by the agreement. Rizwan, according to sources, wanted to use Clause 16, which calls for mutual cooperation between the PCB and the player.

Sources also said Rizwan's intention was not to make accusations against the PCB or any other organisation but to place his position and the sequence of events before the public.

The development comes amid the ongoing NCCIA inquiry following the seizure of Rizwan's mobile phone after the Lord’s Test in England.

During a hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC) last week, Rizwan's lawyer, Qazi Umair Ali, told Chief Justice Aalia Neelum that the cricketer had been called to a hotel lobby after the Test and questioned without being served a notice.

According to his counsel, Rizwan's mobile phone was taken into custody after he was assured that it would be returned within three hours. The device has yet to be returned.

Previously sources told Geo News that Rizwan had also sought guidance from the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) regarding the seizure of his phone.

He reportedly asked whether the ICC or England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption authorities were aware of, or involved in, the action taken against him.

He also sought clarification on whether the procedure followed in requesting, transferring and conducting a forensic examination of his mobile phone was consistent with the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The NCCIA inquiry relates to online betting and gambling in Pakistan cricket, while reports have also linked it to alleged leaks of information from the Pakistan dressing room during the Test series against England.

Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq appeared before the agency in Lahore earlier this month. No final finding against either player has been officially announced.

For the unversed, the wicketkeeper-batter and the left-handed opener were among seven players released from Pakistan's Test squad following the defeat to England at Lord’s.