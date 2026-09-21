AC Milan coach Amorim determined to learn from mistakes at Man Utd

AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim before the Serie A match against Lecce at San Siro in Milan on September 20, 2026. — Reuters

AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim said he will learn from mistakes he made at Manchester United after an unsuccessful spell at Old Trafford.

Milan defeated Lecce 3-0 in Serie A and Amorim said he allowed his side to play with more freedom in that match, avoiding the same tactical errors he made at United.

The 41-year-old won just 15 matches at Old Trafford, persisting with a back three, and employing the system in 45 of his 47 Premier League matches in charge of the club.

Under Ruben, United also hit their worst-ever finish of 15th in the 2024-25 season.

Amorim was rigid in terms of his system; he was criticised by fans and former United players after he refused to change his system. He briefly shifted to a back four towards the end of his stint, but the damage was already done and he was sacked by United in January.

Sunday's win against Lecce ended a three-match winless run for Milan and Amorim told DAZN he had tried to learn from his experience at United.

"We had difficulties in the last games, because the structure was really blocked in the positions, but the players had a little more freedom, and they played better with a little more freedom," he said.

"What I felt in the last games is the same that I felt at Manchester United, and I cannot make the same mistake.

"Sometimes we don't have the perfect characteristics to play in that way, and if we don't have it, we have to adapt.

"I think today it worked, in another game we can return to the build-up with three, the important thing is to have different ways of playing."

Milan will take on Sassuolo on October 11 in their next fixture.