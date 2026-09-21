Watch: Jose Mourinho prints out 'red card' incidents after Real Madrid defeat

An undated photo of Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho with a referee. — X/@FabrizioRomano

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho accused match officials of making mistakes which cost them the derby match against Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese also arrived with printed-out screenshots of two incidents he believed should have resulted in red cards for the opposition.

Atletico defeated Real 2-1 in a derby match on Sunday, handing the Mourinho side its second defeat in LaLiga this season.

Real defender Dean Huijsen was sent off in the 52nd minute after a VAR intervention, and Atletico made the most of the opportunity: Alejandro Grimaldo's 53rd-minute penalty gave them the lead, and Jonathan David doubled it in the 59th minute.

“Right now, we could save ourselves the time of being here at this press conference, because the story of the match is right here ... here in this piece of paper," he said as he held up printouts.

"Those were two clear red cards. Given the difficulties we faced afterwards playing 11 against 10, we can only imagine what 50 minutes of 11 against nine would have been like.

"So I'll just have to limit myself to hugging my players, who gave it their all and played a first half, showed great class and character, setting us up perfectly to win the second half."

Estos 4 minutos de José Mourinho denunciando la corrupción de la Liga Negreira, es para aplaudir.



NO NOS DEJAN COMPETIR, NOS ESTÁN ROBANDO.



NO HAY MÁS, ES CORRUPCIÓN. pic.twitter.com/6QnqBuzz3b — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) September 20, 2026

In the 37th minute of the match, Real's Jude Bellingham and Atleti's Cristian Romero clashed. The clash ended with a yellow card to Bellingham.

After a VAR intervention, Bellingham’s yellow card was retracted, and Romero was handed one.

The second incident happened when Atletico's Lee Kang-in challenged Fede Valverde, which Mourinho believed should have been a straight red card.

Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias has been criticised heavily after the match, with Spain's refereeing technical committee saying that Lee deserved a red card for his challenge.