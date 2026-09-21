Maaz Sadaqat hits major CPL landmark after blistering century in final

Jamaica Kingsmen batter Maaz Sadaqat celebrates after scoring a century during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 final against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on September 20, 2026. - CPL

BARBADOS: Jamaica Kingsmen opener Maaz Sadaqat achieved a major landmark during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 final against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Kensington Oval on Sunday.

Sadaqat smashed a blistering 114 off 58 deliveries, striking eight fours and nine sixes, to register his second century of the tournament.

With his second hundred, the young Pakistani batter became the first overseas player and fourth batter overall to score two centuries in a single edition of the CPL.

He joined Dwayne Smith, who achieved the feat in 2014 and 2017, and Shimron Hetmyer, who also scored two centuries in the 2026 edition.

Most centuries in a single CPL edition

Dwayne Smith — 2 (2014)

Dwayne Smith — 2 (2017)

Shimron Hetmyer — 2 (2026)

Maaz Sadaqat — 2 (2026)

Sadaqat also finished the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer, accumulating 363 runs in seven matches at an impressive strike rate of 174.51 and an average of 51.85.

However, his magnificent century went in vain as Jamaica Kingsmen suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the final, with Sufiyan Muqeem starring with the ball and Amir Jangoo and Hasan Nawaz making valuable contributions with the bat.

Batting first, Kingsmen posted 170-9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Sadaqat providing the bulk of the resistance. Saim Ayub was the only other batter to make a significant contribution, scoring 29 off 22 balls, including two fours and a six.

Three Kingsmen batters — Kirk McKenzie, captain Rovman Powell and Romaine Morris — were dismissed for ducks. Hassan Khan scored one, Keemo Paul made three, while Andre Russell managed two runs.

Muqeem was the pick of the Falcons' bowlers, returning impressive figures of 4-14 from his four overs. Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets, while Jayden Seales, Shadab Khan and Shamar Springer took one wicket each.

In reply, Falcons chased down the 171-run target in just 16.4 overs after losing two wickets. Amir Jangoo led the chase with a match-winning 57 off 34 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

Hasan Nawaz then finished the job in style, remaining unbeaten on 47 off 35 deliveries, with three fours and three sixes, to help Falcons lift the CPL 2026 title.