Shadab Khan hails CPL title run as timely boost ahead of Pakistan return

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' bowler Shadab Khan (right) celebrates with captain Moeen Ali after taking a wicket during the Qualifier 1 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on September 17, 2026. - Instagram/antiguabarbudafalcons

BRIDGETOWN: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has hailed his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 campaign as a timely boost as he looks to regain his rhythm and confidence ahead of a potential return to international cricket.

Shadab played a key role in Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ maiden CPL title triumph, earning Player of the Tournament honours after an impressive all-round campaign.

The 27-year-old claimed 11 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 4.89 and contributed 132 runs in six outings at a remarkable strike rate of 227.58.

Reflecting on his performance, Shadab said his bowling was particularly important after a difficult period in recent years.

"When you're playing as the allrounder, you try to give it everything on the field, either as a bowler or as a batter," Shadab said.

"Wherever I bowl, you need to take wickets. So I think the bowling [went well], because I was struggling for the last couple of years, so I needed that type of performance. And hopefully from here I get a proper rhythm and confidence," he added.

The all-rounder also credited the freedom he was given in the Falcons’ batting line-up for helping him perform at his best, particularly during the death overs.

"I think I was mentally free because of the [batting] role given me: I have to fulfil that role because most of the time I have to play the death overs. I made up my mind that way as well. And when you are mentally free… you will get failure as well, you accept the failure; but when you're free, that type of mindset, most of the time you succeed," he stated.

The Pakistan all-rounder produced a match-winning spell of 4/16, including a hat-trick dismissing Shimron Hetmyer, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Quentin Sampson in successive deliveries against Jamaica Kingsmen in Qualifier 1 to help Falcons secure their place in the final.

"That type of a milestone you need in your career and to get it [in the] qualifiers, so on a bigger occasion, [is great]," Shadab said.

"I'm very happy because, again, as a bowler when you're doing this type of stuff, most of the time your team will win. So most importantly, if your team is winning and you're doing well for the team and you contribute for the team, I am more than happy," he added.

Young Pakistan spinner Sufyan Muqeem also played a key role in the Falcons’ title-winning campaign, taking four wickets in both the Qualifier 1 and the final.

Muqeem returned impressive figures of 4/14 in the final to help the Falcons secure an eight-wicket victory over Jamaica Kingsmen at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

His match-winning performance earned him his first CPL Player of the Match award, which he dedicated to Falcons coach and mentor Curtly Ambrose.