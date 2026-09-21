Sufiyan powers Falcons past Kingsmen to lift CPL title despite Sadaqat's century

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons players and management celebrate after lifting the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 title following their victory over Jamaica Kingsmen in the final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on September 20, 2026. - CPLT20

BARBADOS: Sufiyan Muqeem's four-wicket haul and knocks from Amir Jangoo, Hasan Nawaz powered Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to an eight-wicket win over Jamaica Kingsmen in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 final at Kensington Oval, despite Maaz Sadaqat's century.

Batting first, Kingsmen were restricted to 170-9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Sadaqat leading from the front while, apart from Saim Ayub, the other batters failed to reach double figures.

Opener Maaz Sadaqat played an exceptional knock of 114 off 58 deliveries, striking eight boundaries and nine sixes, while Saim contributed 29 off 22 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Three Kingsmen batters were dismissed for ducks, including Kirk McKenzie, captain Rovman Powell and Romaine Morris. Hassan Khan scored one, Keemo Paul contributed three runs, while Andre Russell managed two.

Sufiyan Muqeem starred with the ball for the Falcons, returning impressive figures of 4-14 in his four overs. Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets, while Jayden Seales, Shadab Khan and Shamar Springer took one wicket apiece.

Chasing 171, the Falcons cruised to victory after losing just two wickets in 16.4 overs, with Amir Jangoo top-scoring with 57 off 34 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Opener Rahkeem Cornwall provided a blistering start with 20 off just six deliveries, smashing two fours and two sixes, while Evin Lewis scored 38 off 26 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes.

Hasan Nawaz then completed the chase in style with an unbeaten 47 off 35 deliveries, striking three boundaries and as many sixes, to guide the Falcons to the CPL title.