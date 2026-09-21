PCB announces first-ever central contracts for Pakistan U19 players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets Pakistan's U19 players at the PCB Headquarters in Lahore on September 21, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to award central contracts to Pakistan Under-19 players for the first time, in recognition of their performances and to encourage the development of young cricketers.

The decision was announced after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the Pakistan Under-19 squad following the team's impressive performances in England, where they clinched the four-match one-day series 3-1.

During the meeting, Naqvi interacted with the young players individually and praised their efforts, while encouraging them to continue working hard and progressing in their careers.

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Shahid Anwar welcomed the introduction of central contracts at the junior level, describing it as a positive step that would motivate young cricketers to perform better.

"Rewarding good performances boosts the confidence of young players, while the encouragement from the PCB chairman is a source of strength for both the players and coaching staff," Shahid said.

Pakistan Under-19 captain Farhan Yousuf also praised the development camps held in Multan, saying they had benefited the players considerably.

He said the Under-19 camps conducted in Multan over the past two years had produced positive results, adding that meeting Naqvi was encouraging for him and his teammates.

Farhan further said receiving central contracts at Under-19 level for the first time was a source of great happiness for the players.

Young cricketer Aliyan Salman said the contracts would boost the players' confidence and morale, allowing them to focus more on their cricket.

Jahangir Bilal said the contracts would also enable young cricketers to provide financial support to their families.

Meanwhile, Rizwanullah thanked Naqvi and the PCB, saying the announcement of rewards and central contracts was a major source of encouragement for the young players.