Salman Mirza ruled out of Asian Games cricket squad, replacement named

Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza pictured during the second T20I match against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 31, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan left-arm pacer Salman Mirza has been ruled out of the national squad for the 2026 Asian Games men's cricket competition in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr has replaced Salman in the squad after the left-armer was sidelined with a fracture to his left thumb. Salman is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to regain full fitness in the first week of October.

The men's T20 competition is scheduled to begin on September 24 at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture, with the medal matches set to be played on October 3. Sahibzada Farhan will lead Pakistan in the competition.

The Green Shirts will play their first quarter-final against a qualifying team on September 28 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

The 10-team men's competition features automatic qualifiers India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and hosts Japan, while Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman secured the remaining four places through the qualification process.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan men's cricket team squad assembled in Karachi on Sunday for a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre from Monday, September 21, to Thursday, September 24, before departing for Japan on the night.

Five members of the squad — Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz and Sufyan Moqim — are expected to join the camp following the conclusion of their franchise commitments on Sunday night, according to Barbados local time.

Pakistan's updated 15-member squad

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wk).

Support staff

Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Shane McDermott (fielding coach), Muhammad Tahir (physiotherapist), Imran Ullah (trainer) and Usman Hashmi (analyst-cum-team operations coordinator).