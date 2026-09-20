Australia beat Zimbabwe by one wicket to complete 3-0 ODI series sweep

Australian batter Josh Inglis (right) celebrates after scoring a century during the third ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on September 20, 2026. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Josh Inglis' crucial century and Nathan Ellis' fighting contribution helped Australia beat Zimbabwe by one wicket in a thrilling third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted 271-8 in their allotted 50 overs, with captain Sikandar Raza, Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine all scoring impressive half-centuries.

Raza remained unbeaten as Zimbabwe's top scorer, making 81 off 72 deliveries, including seven boundaries and a six. Ervine contributed 59 off 76 balls, featuring five boundaries, while Kaia, who retired hurt, scored 55 off 66 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

Opener Brian Bennett also made a valuable contribution, scoring 30 off 29 deliveries, including five boundaries and a six. However, the other Zimbabwe batters struggled to make significant contributions, with fellow opener Ben Curran dismissed for seven off 13 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor scored nine off 16 deliveries, including one boundary, while Wessly Madhevere and Graeme Cremer contributed one run each. Brad Evans added 11 off 11 balls, hitting two fours, while Ernest Masuku scored three.

Among Australia's bowlers, Nathan Ellis was the standout performer, claiming 3/50 in his 10 overs, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Chasing 272, Australia appeared to be in trouble before Inglis and Ellis produced crucial contributions to guide the visitors over the line with one wicket remaining.

Inglis led the chase with a fighting 103 off 102 deliveries, including 11 boundaries. Alex Carey contributed 34 off 30 deliveries, featuring five boundaries, while Cooper Connolly scored 21 off 39 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Oliver Peake added 19 off 32 deliveries, hitting one boundary, before Ellis produced a crucial late-order contribution.

Ellis scored 35 off 43 deliveries, including two fours and a six, to help Australia reach the target in the final over and secure a thrilling one-wicket victory.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans led the bowling effort with 4/47 in his 10 overs. Graeme Cremer and Sikandar Raza claimed two wickets apiece, while Wessly Madhevere chipped in with one wicket.