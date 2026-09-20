Alexander Zverev seals Germany’s Davis Cup qualification

Germany's Alexander Zverev, Kevin Krawietz, and a team member celebrate after qualifying for the Davis Cup on September 20, 2026. — Devis Cup Official

HALLE: Alexander Zverev capped a memorable week by helping Germany secure their place in the Davis Cup Finals after defeating Croatia’s Dino Prizmic 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday.

Just seven days after lifting his second Grand Slam title at the US Open, Zverev produced another commanding performance on home soil to give Germany an unassailable 3-1 lead in Halle.

The world number two sealed victory with a superb backhand volley, sending Germany through to the season-ending Final 8 in Bologna, where they will join defending champions Italy and six other nations.

Zverev had earlier defeated Matej Dodig in straight sets before Croatia levelled the tie through Prizmic’s win over Daniel Altmaier. The German star was therefore required to return to court for the decisive singles rubber.

Before Zverev’s victory, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz put Germany in front by defeating Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-2 in the doubles.

The pair continued their impressive Davis Cup partnership, having now won 18 of their 20 matches together in the competition.

Zverev had made clear before the tie that Germany were determined to reach the final stage.

"I want to seize the opportunity to win the Davis Cup with this group," Zverev said.

"To do that, you have to win matches like this one against Croatia. We have what it takes at every position to win the Davis Cup."

Germany will now head to Bologna for the Davis Cup Final 8, which brings together the remaining qualifying teams and defending champions Italy in November.