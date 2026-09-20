President's Trophy Grade-I: Khurram Shahzad, Sharjeel Khan help Ghani Glass secure innings win over SNGPL

The collage of photos features Ghani Glass batter Sharjeel Khan (left) and pacer Khurram Shahzad. - PCB

ISLAMABAD: Khurram Shahzad claimed a five-wicket haul as Ghani Glass defeated Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by an innings and 14 runs at Diamond Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings at 106-2, SNGPL were bowled out for 243 in 60.4 overs, with Khurram Shahzad spearheading Ghani Glass' bowling attack with a five-wicket haul.

Sameer Minhas, who was unbeaten on 67 at the close of play on day two, completed his half-century and went on to score 96 off 115 deliveries, including 13 boundaries.

Muhammad Imran, who resumed his innings on 25, was dismissed for the same score after facing 42 deliveries and hitting three boundaries. Saad Baig and Khan Zeb contributed 22 runs each, while Awais Zafar scored 22 off 24 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Khurram Shahzad finished with figures of 5/74 from 18 overs, while Ali Shabir claimed two wickets. Shoaib Akhtar, Muhammad Rameez and Ali Razzaq took one wicket apiece.

Earlier, SNGPL were bowled out for 152 in their first innings despite half-centuries from Minhas and Imran. Minhas top-scored with 53 off 72 deliveries, including eight boundaries, while Imran made 52 off 75 balls, hitting six fours and a six.

Shoaib Akhtar led Ghani Glass' bowling attack with 5/34 from 12.5 overs, while Khurram Shahzad claimed 4/42 in 13 overs.

Ghani Glass then produced a dominant batting display, posting 409 in 103.2 overs to establish a commanding 257-run first-innings lead.

Sharjeel Khan led the charge with a blistering 156 off just 120 deliveries, smashing 25 boundaries and five sixes. Opener Khawaja Arham contributed 54 off 129 balls, with two fours and two sixes, while Muhammad Rameez scored 76 off 125 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Mohsin Riaz added 51 off 83 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, while Haseebullah Khan made 42 off 78 deliveries, including five boundaries. Ali Razzaq contributed 17 runs.

Shahnawaz Dahani was the pick of the SNGPL bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/103 from 21 overs. Sajid Khan and Khan Zeb claimed two wickets each, while Shehzad Gul and Muhammad Imran took one wicket apiece.

SNGPL resumed their second innings at 106-2, trailing by 151 runs, but were unable to withstand Ghani Glass' bowling attack as the latter wrapped up a comprehensive innings victory.

In the next match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) moved closer to victory over Kingsmen Academy after being set a target of 121 runs on the third day at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar.

Resuming their second innings at 35-0 after nine overs, with openers Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Hurraira at the crease, Kingsmen Academy were bowled out for 203 in 61.5 overs to set OGDCL a target of 121 runs.

Mohammad Tayyeb top-scored with 56 off 76 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries, while Arshad contributed 41 off 74 balls, including eight boundaries. Azan Tariq scored 30 off 60 deliveries with four boundaries, while Hurraira and Muhammad Shayan contributed 26 and 22 runs respectively.

Danish Aziz and Muhammad Salman claimed four wickets each, while Amir Khan and Mohammad Hasnain took one wicket apiece.

Chasing 121, OGDCL reached 85-1 in 23 overs by the close of play on day three and will resume their innings on the final day needing 36 more runs for victory.

Opener Waqar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 56 off 78 deliveries, including six boundaries, while Umar Siddique Khan scored 23 off 59 balls, hitting four boundaries.

Earlier, Kingsmen Academy were bowled out for 215 in 57.3 overs in their first innings despite a fighting century from Mohammad Tayyab, who scored 105 off 110 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Muhammad Suleman contributed 33 off 95 deliveries with three boundaries, while Salman Ali Agha scored 25 off 41 balls, hitting two boundaries. Openers Arshad and Hurraira added 14 and 10 runs respectively.

Muhammad Amir Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5-51 from 13 overs. Muhammad Hasnain claimed three wickets, while Niaz Khan and Danish Aziz took one wicket each.

In reply, OGDCL secured an 83-run first-innings lead before being bowled out for 298.

Danish Aziz remained unbeaten on 93 off 168 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and three sixes, while Rohail Nazir scored 81 off 126 balls, including 10 boundaries and a six.

Irfan Rasheed contributed 21 off 63 deliveries with two boundaries, while Saad Khan and Ali Zaryab Asif added 19 and 18 runs respectively.

Muhammad Ilyas was the leading wicket-taker for Kingsmen Academy with 4/57 from 16 overs. Salman Ali Agha and Mehran Mumtaz claimed two wickets each, while Shoaib Afridi and Muhammad Umar took one wicket apiece.

In match number seven of the tournament, Mohammad Taha scored a double century to give Pakistan Television (PTV) a slight advantage over State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Resuming their innings on day three, PTV were bowled out for 469 in 122.3 overs, taking a 36-run first-innings lead over SBP, with Taha leading the charge with a superb 225 off 362 deliveries, including 22 boundaries and two sixes.

Yasir Khan also made a significant contribution, scoring 73 off 93 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes. Muhammad Shahzad added 48 off 71 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, while Sharoon Siraj contributed 23 off 60 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Muhammad Kashif Bhatti was the pick of SBP's bowlers, claiming four wickets for 104 runs in 34 overs. Sirajuddin took three wickets, Naqeebullah claimed two, while Mubasir Khan picked up one.

SBP then resumed their second innings and reached 84-4 at stumps, establishing a 48-run lead at the close of play.

Ghazi Ghori remained unbeaten on 43 off 36 deliveries, hitting four boundaries, while Rameez Aziz was not out on three.

Opener Sardar Hasan Raza Khan was dismissed for a duck, while Faham-ul-Haq scored 10 off 20 deliveries. Kamran Ghulam contributed 25 runs before Mubasir Khan was dismissed for two.

Earlier, SBP were bowled out for 433 in 95.1 overs after being put into bat, with Rameez Aziz Panjara leading the way with an outstanding century.

Rameez top-scored with 120 off 160 deliveries, smashing 17 boundaries and two sixes.

Opening batter Sardar Hasan Raza Khan contributed 75 off 106 balls, including nine boundaries, while No. 11 batter Naqeebullah scored a valuable 74 off 72 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ghazi Ghori also made a significant contribution with 66 off 79 deliveries, including nine boundaries. Faham-ul-Haq and Sirajuddin scored 23 and 25 respectively.

Ammad Butt was the pick of PTV's bowlers, returning figures of 4/101 from 30 overs. Muhammad Musa claimed three wickets, Haris Rauf took two, while Muhammad Shahzad chipped in with one.

In reply, PTV reached 268/3 at stumps on day two, with Taha completing his first-class century. Yasir also scored 73 off 93 deliveries, while Shahzad contributed 48 off 71 balls.

Sharoon Siraj remained unbeaten on 18 at the close of play, with PTV still trailing SBP by 165 runs.

In the next match of the Grade-I tournament at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Imran Rafiq and Asim Ali Nasir scored centuries as Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) fought back against MIT Solutions on day three.

Resuming their innings at 140-3, KRL reached 423-5 in 133 overs by the close of play, still trailing MIT Solutions by 237 runs.

Imran Rafiq top-scored with 122 off 192 deliveries, hitting 19 boundaries, while Asim Ali Nasir remained unbeaten on 110 off 227 balls, with his brisk innings featuring 11 fours and two sixes.

Asim Ali Nasir will resume KRL’s innings on the final day alongside Faheem Ashraf, who was unbeaten on 28 off 73 deliveries, including three boundaries.

Earlier, Shahzeb Khan scored 75 off 179 balls, hitting 11 boundaries, while Mohammad Faiq contributed 47 off 90 deliveries with six fours.

Mohammad Ismaeel was the pick of the MIT Solutions bowlers, taking 2-103 in 27 overs. Muhammad Imran, Sumama Riaz and Atiq-ur-Rehman claimed one wicket each.

Batting first, MIT Solutions posted a commanding 660 in 126.1 overs, with three batters scoring centuries and Sumama Riaz contributing a half-century.

Salman Khan top-scored with 181 off 296 deliveries, hitting 20 boundaries and two sixes. Opener Muhammad Farooq struck 163 off just 99 balls, including 11 fours and a record 14 sixes, while Atiq-ur-Rehman scored 142 off 137 deliveries, with 17 boundaries and two sixes.

Sumama Riaz added 50 off 72 balls, hitting four fours and as many sixes, while Husnain Nadeem and Mohammad Ismaeel scored 36 and 29 respectively.

Ahmad Bashir was KRL’s standout bowler, returning figures of 5-100 in 22.1 overs. Muhammad Hamza and Iftikhar Ahmed took two wickets each, while Arshad Iqbal claimed one.

In reply, KRL ended the second day on 140-3 after 43 overs. Shahzeb Khan was unbeaten on 60 off 127 deliveries, with nine boundaries, while Mohammad Faiq was 47 not out off 90 balls, including six fours.

Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 24 off 40 deliveries with four boundaries, while Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for one off five balls.