Mohamed Salah's hat-trick helps Trabzonspor crush Galatasaray

An undated picture of Egyptian Mohamed Salah. — Reuters

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick and provided an assist as Trabzonspor stunned defending champions Galatasaray 4-0 at home on Saturday, handing the Istanbul club their first defeat of the Turkish Super Lig season.

Salah gave Trabzonspor a dream start by opening the scoring in the fourth minute. The forward burst through from midfield before calmly finishing to put the hosts ahead.

He then turned provider in the 39th minute, setting up Noah Saviolo, who found the net from inside the penalty area to double Trabzonspor’s advantage.

Salah struck again just five minutes later, completing a clinical move with an assist from Franculino Dju to send Trabzonspor into half-time with a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Egyptian completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute after running more than half the length of the pitch unchallenged before calmly finishing with a trademark side-footed effort.

4-0 TRABZONSPOR



MOHAMED SALAH SCORES HIS HAT TRICK! MOHAMED SALAH CANNOT STOP SCORING AGAINST BIG TEAMS! THE LEAGUE LEADERS GALATASARAY GOT DESTROYED BY THE EGYPTIAN KING!!!! pic.twitter.com/krqUmFXPs8 — Salah Updates (@SalahUpdates) September 19, 2026

Galatasaray’s difficult evening was compounded when coach Okan Buruk was sent to the stands in the 71st minute, while Lesley Ugochukwu received a red card in the 87th.

The victory provided an impressive start for German coach Thomas Reis, who took charge of Trabzonspor this week following Fatih Tekke’s departure earlier this month.

Trabzonspor moved up to fifth place with 10 points from six matches, three points behind league leaders Galatasaray, who suffered their first setback of the campaign.

The result also gave Trabzonspor a major boost as they continue their push towards the top end of the Super Lig table.