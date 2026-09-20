UFC 331: Sean Sharaf stuns Gable Steveson in 12 seconds

Sean Sharaf (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gable Steveson (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena on Sep 19, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Palestinian-American Sean Sharaf produced a stunning upset at UFC 331, knocking out Gable Steveson just 12 seconds into their heavyweight bout here at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Sharaf entered the bout with an 0-2 UFC record after suffering two knockout defeats but immediately took the initiative against Steveson, who was competing in just his second UFC fight.

👀 Sean Sharaf vs. Gable Steveson | Tam maç pic.twitter.com/UT3VOuJa99 — Fight Digitale (@fightdigitale) September 20, 2026

The American landed a right hand before following up with a powerful left hook that connected cleanly with Steveson’s chin, sending the 2020 US Olympic wrestling gold medallist crashing to the canvas.

The victory improved Sharaf’s professional MMA record to 5-2 and earned him a $100,000 bonus, according to UFC CEO Dana White.

For Steveson, the defeat was the first of his MMA career. The former two-time NCAA Division I national champion had entered the contest with a 4-0 record and was widely regarded as one of the sport’s most promising heavyweight prospects since making the transition from wrestling in 2025.

The stoppage was also recorded as the third-fastest finish in UFC heavyweight history, adding further significance to Sharaf’s remarkable victory.

Sharaf, a former US Marine who was considered a substantial betting underdog before the bout, said his belief and preparation helped him deliver the unexpected result.

“I prayed so hard, worked so hard and believed in myself,” said Sharaf.

Steveson arrived at the arena alongside his mentor and former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a classic Mercedes convertible, but his night ended far earlier than expected after Sharaf’s decisive second punch brought the contest to an abrupt close.