Pakistan's Asim Khan advances to Asian Games MMA semi-finals

Pakistan’s Asim Khan (left) pictured after beating Cambodia’s Sopanha Pheng to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s Modern Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) -60kg competition at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on September 20, 2026. X/@NOCPakistan

AICHI-NAGOYA: Pakistan’s Asim Khan defeated Cambodia’s Sopanha Pheng to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s Modern Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) -60kg competition at the Asian Games on Sunday.

Khan produced a commanding performance at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Centre to book his place in the last four of the competition.

He will face Tajikistan’s Mirzobek Umarov in Monday’s semi-final, with victory securing his place in the gold-medal bout.

Khan is assured of at least a bronze medal if he loses in the semi-final, with only 10 fighters entered in the Modern MMA -60kg category.

ASIM KHAN ADVANCES TO THE SEMIFINAL!

Pakistan’s Asim Khan has defeated his opponent from Cambodia in the Men’s Modern 60kg Quarterfinal in Mixed Martial Arts at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

With the victory, Asim Khan moves on to the semifinal. pic.twitter.com/7YyoB3RoIE — Pakistan Olympic Association (@NOCPakistan) September 20, 2026

President of the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PMMAF) Zulfiqar Ali congratulated Khan on reaching the semi-finals and praised his historic achievement.

“Asim Khan’s historic achievement is a landmark moment for Pakistani MMA. He has already proven his ability as an Asian silver medallist and World bronze medallist,” he said.

“We firmly believe that, with his hard work, experience and determination, he can take this achievement even further and give his very best to win the gold medal for Pakistan. Our prayers are with Asim. We want to see Pakistan’s green and white flag flying even higher,” he added.

Zulfiqar Ali, along with the General Secretary, Executive Board, office-bearers, officials and all members of the PMMAF, also extended their heartfelt congratulations to Asim Khan and his coach, Dilawar Khan Sannan, on the historic achievement.