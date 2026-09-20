Arman Tsarukyan knocks out Mauricio Ruffy to boost UFC title hopes

Arman Tsarukyan (red gloves) reacts after defeating Mauricio Ruffy (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena on Sep 19, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Armenian-Russian Arman Tsarukyan boosted his hopes of another UFC lightweight title shot with a dramatic first-round knockout of Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Tsarukyan stopped Ruffy with just four seconds remaining in the opening round, landing a left elbow to the face from a clinch before following up with a right elbow as the Brazilian fell to the canvas.

The victory extended Tsarukyan’s winning streak to six fights and strengthened his case for a return to title contention.

The Armenian had been scheduled to challenge for the lightweight title in January 2025 but withdrew a day before the bout because of injury. He was later overlooked twice for title fights.

UFC president Dana White previously said Tsarukyan would have to work his way back into title contention after his late withdrawal.

Against Ruffy, Tsarukyan showed patience after absorbing a heavy right hand early on. He eventually used his wrestling to pressure Ruffy against the cage before finding the decisive opening with his elbows.

After the victory, Tsarukyan also highlighted Los Angeles and credited his coaches for the elbow strikes that ended the contest.

“I came here to save this city,” Tsarukyan said after his win.

“Today, Los Angeles is going to have fun. I knew I was going to finish him. First elbow is from this coach, second elbow is from this coach.

“[It has to be] title fight or Mark Zuckerberg, I want to fight you next.”