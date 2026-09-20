Stephen Fleming outlines England vision with No.1 Test ranking target

England's incoming Test head coach Stephen Fleming joins the team before the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on September 19, 2026. — AFP

MANCHESTER: Incoming England men's Test head coach Stephen Fleming has set his sights on taking the team to No.1 in the world and believes a change in attitude towards the World Test Championship (WTC) is central to the side's identity shift.

Fleming was speaking at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of the third and final T20I between England and Sri Lanka. His first media engagement as Test coach came after what he described as a "tour of love" of the counties, during which he watched four matches in the penultimate round of the County Championship.

The New Zealander was appointed in July as the successor to his friend and former business partner Brendon McCullum. However, he only arrived in England at the start of this week following the conclusion of England's Test series against Pakistan.

"It's one of the most prestigious jobs in cricket," Fleming said after signing a contract that runs until September 2030. "I was very honoured to be asked."

Fleming has now begun work ahead of his first assignment in South Africa this winter. He has held in-person meetings with several players, including Test captain Joe Root, with whom he had previously been in regular contact following their appointments.

The former New Zealand captain said improving England's identity would be one of his key priorities, with players expected to take greater responsibility for driving the change.

"The way players represent England and the group is going to be really important to me," Fleming said. "The style of play will come with that also. That will be more player-directed but I feel very strongly about finding a sense of belonging within the group and that will take a bit of time."

Fleming also revealed his ambition to guide England back to the top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time since 2012.

"I would love to be in charge of the No.1 Test team in the world," he said. "That would be my aspiration."

The WTC is another area Fleming wants England to take more seriously. England have yet to reach the final of any of the competition's three editions and are currently sixth in the 2025-27 cycle.

"It's high [on the agenda], it's aspirational," Fleming said. "England could do much better than that. And even attitude just around the over rate, I think, comes down to identity and style of play.

"If that's one of the pinnacle trophies in world cricket, why would we not be trying to get it along with every other marquee event that comes our way?"

Fleming acknowledged that significant work would be required but insisted the opportunity was there for England to compete for the major prizes.

During his brief visit, Fleming travelled to Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Durham before arriving in Manchester. He also met former England Test captain Ben Stokes in Chester-le-Street but said he would respect Stokes' decision to retire from international cricket rather than attempt to change his mind.

"I respect his decision too much. To try to turn that around and question that is wrong," Fleming said.

The 52-year-old also stressed the importance of rebuilding strong links with county cricket, having enjoyed playing spells with Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire and captaining Nottinghamshire to the County Championship title in 2005.

"I have a huge respect for county cricket. Those were some of my best cricketing days at Middlesex, Yorkshire and particularly Nottingham," he said.

"It is a key part of English cricket so to reconnect, do some miles on the M1 and immerse myself in that over the last three days has been really good. There is some real talent out there and some really good people coaching the talent."

Fleming's availability for the England role increased after his 16-year association with Chennai Super Kings came to an end, coinciding with McCullum's departure.

He revealed that he had spoken to McCullum about the opportunity and the challenges faced by his predecessor, whose tenure ended after England suffered seven defeats in their final nine Tests.

Fleming said McCullum was "heart sore" about the circumstances surrounding his departure but also recognised the opportunity available to his successor.

"One of the dark arts of coaching is timing… my honest appraisal, it's a great time to be the head coach. I think there's a real opportunity with the players coming through," Fleming said.

Despite having spent the majority of his coaching career in T20 franchise cricket, Fleming rejected suggestions that his background makes him unsuitable for the Test role.

"I am inherently a red-ball lover, and that was where I learned strategy, leadership, captaincy, the nuances of the game," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to almost coming back to red-ball cricket and having a little bit more time and, probably more importantly, creating relationships that are a bit more than skin deep."

Fleming also addressed player behaviour following Brydon Carse's recent incident in Derby. Assault charges against Carse were dropped, while the Cricket Regulator is investigating the matter.

He said England needed to make progress in that area and pointed to Root as an example for the rest of the squad.

"I think you acknowledge it's disappointing… There's work to be done. It comes back to that identity piece and just making sure we're tying into something a bit bigger than oneself," Fleming said.

"If you want an example, a great example of how to behave as an international cricketer, Joe Root is it. So we've got someone right there who exhibits the behaviours we're looking for."