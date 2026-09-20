Jiri Lehecka beats Learner Tien as Czechs stun USA in Davis Cup

Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka celebrates winning his match against Learner Tien of the US to qualify for the Davis Cup Finals on September 19, 2026. — Reuters

PRAGUE: Jiri Lehecka defeated Learner Tien 6-3, 7-5 in the decisive rubber as the Czech Republic stunned the United States 3-2 in Davis Cup qualifying here at O2 Arena on Saturday.

Lehecka's victory sealed the Czech Republic's place in the eight-team finals in Bologna in November, while the United States' wait for a first Davis Cup title since 2007 continues.

The Czechs repeated their dramatic victory over the Americans from last year's qualifying round, when Jakub Mensik beat Frances Tiafoe in the deciding rubber.

The United States had taken a 2-1 lead after Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek saved four match points to beat Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl in a thrilling doubles contest.

Mensik then levelled the tie by fighting back to defeat recent US Open runner-up Ben Shelton 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, setting up the decisive clash between Lehecka and Tien.

Lehecka, who had already beaten Shelton in straight sets on Friday, recovered after surrendering an early break to take the opening set.

Tien raced into a 3-0 lead in the second set as he attempted to force a deciding set, but Lehecka fought back strongly before converting his fourth match point to complete the victory.

This is Jiri Lehecka's moment 🙌



He defeats Learner Tien 6-3, 7-5 to win the tie for Czechia 3-2! 🇨🇿#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/icwZoXUHcq — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 19, 2026

Lehecka highlighted the importance of teamwork, crediting Jakub Mensik’s win over Ben Shelton for giving him the opportunity to clinch the decisive rubber.

"The wins in Davis Cup are always a little bit different because this is a team competition," said Lehecka.

"I must say it has been a great week. But, most importantly, we made it through as a team. Without Jakub winning against Ben, I would not have the chance to play the final match," he added.