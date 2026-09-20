Asian Games: Mohsin Naqvi's possible medal ceremony role puts India in spotlight

The collage features Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi and the Indian women’s cricket team. — AFP

AICHI-NAGOYA: The possibility of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi attending the medal ceremony at the 2026 Asian Games has put the Indian cricket team’s potential podium appearance under renewed scrutiny.

Indian and international media are closely following Naqvi’s schedule ahead of the women’s cricket gold-medal match, with a decision on whether he will have any role in the medal presentation expected in the coming days. India have already qualified for the final, where they will face Sri Lanka on September 22.

The issue has gained attention following India’s recent decision not to collect the winners’ trophy from Naqvi after defeating Sri Lanka in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai. The Indian men’s team had similarly not collected the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi after winning the 2025 edition.

However, the Asian Games operate under a different protocol. According to Article 66 of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Constitution and Rules, medals are presented by the OCA President, who can delegate the responsibility to another OCA member. The rules also prohibit demonstrations or political, religious, racial or commercial propaganda during victory ceremonies.

Therefore, Naqvi would not automatically be responsible for presenting medals simply because he is the ACC president or Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. His involvement would depend on the OCA’s official arrangements.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has said the board is currently focused on the matches and will assess the situation if and when the teams reach the podium.