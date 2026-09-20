Raphinha hat-trick helps Barcelona maintain perfect LaLiga start with Sevilla win

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their second goal against Sevilla in LaLiga on September 19, 2026. — Reuters

SEVILLA: Captain Raphinha struck a hat-trick as Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a 3-1 victory away to Sevilla here at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors started with great energy and took a surprise lead in 18th minute when Youssouf Fofana headed home Felix Correia’s cross, but Barcelona responded quickly as Raphinha levelled four minutes later.

The Brazilian then put Barcelona ahead seven minutes into the second half, heading in after Lamine Yamal created space inside the box.

Raphinha completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, racing beyond the Sevilla defence before converting another assist from Lamine to take his tally to 12 league goals in seven matches.

The result gave Barcelona their seventh consecutive league victory and moved them provisionally six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Sevilla made life difficult for the visitors during a closely contested opening period.

Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos produced an excellent save to deny Lamine, while Fofana almost restored the hosts’ lead before half-time after releasing Correia with an inventive backheel. Rodri intervened with a crucial tackle.

Barcelona gradually gained control after the break and dominated possession as Sevilla’s intensity faded.

The visitors were also dealt a concern when Andreas Christensen suffered a second-half injury, although coach Hansi Flick will have been pleased with his side’s response after falling behind.

Earlier, Osasuna drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano, Athletic Club and Alaves played out a goalless draw, while Celta Vigo recorded their first win of the season with a 5-0 victory over Racing Santander.