Asian Games: India face Sri Lanka in gold medal clash as Pakistan battle Bangladesh for bronze

From left to right: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana. — AFP/ICC

NISSHIN: India booked their place in the final of the 2026 Asian Games women's cricket competition after defeating Bangladesh by 114 runs in the second semi-final at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday.

India will face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match, while Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the bronze-medal play-off at the same venue on Tuesday.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth 195-4 in their allotted 20 overs, with Shafali Verma leading the way with a brilliant century.

Shafali top-scored with 100 off 49 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and nine sixes. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 40 off 33 balls, including six boundaries, while opener Smriti Mandhana scored 37 off 19 deliveries with five fours and two sixes.

For Bangladesh, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan and Nahida Akter claimed one wicket apiece.

Chasing 196, Bangladesh were bowled out for 81 in 15.4 overs as India's bowlers dismantled their batting line-up.

Dilara Akter was Bangladesh's top scorer with 27 off 23 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six, while Sultana Khatun and Sharmin Akhter scored 12 and 10 respectively.

The rest of the Bangladesh batters failed to reach double figures as their chase quickly lost momentum.

Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma were India's leading wicket-takers with three wickets apiece, while Shree Charani claimed two. Kranti Gaud and Shreyanka Patil picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan's hopes of winning the gold medal were ended by Sri Lanka, who registered an eight-wicket victory in the first semi-final.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 177-4 in their allotted 20 overs, with Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar putting together a record 115-run partnership.

Ayesha top-scored with 71 off 40 deliveries, smashing nine boundaries and two sixes, while Shawaal contributed 54 off 50 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

In reply, Sri Lanka comfortably chased down the 178-run target in 17.5 overs after losing just two wickets.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu produced a match-winning unbeaten 83 off 50 deliveries, striking seven boundaries and six sixes.

Hasini Perera provided valuable support with 42 off 26 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes, while Imesha Dulani and Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 27 and 17 respectively.