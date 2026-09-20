Pakistan's Asian Games gold hopes dashed after semi-final defeat to Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (left) and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu shake hands after their match was abandoned due to rain during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 24, 2025. — ICC

NISSHIN: Pakistan's hopes of winning the gold medal were dashed after they suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket competition at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 177-4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a record 115-run partnership between Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar, who both scored half-centuries.

Ayesha top-scored with 71 off 40 deliveries after hitting nine boundaries and two sixes, while Shawaal contributed 54 off 50 balls, smashing two fours and two sixes.

Opening batter Gull Feroza was dismissed for a first-ball duck, giving Pakistan a disappointing start. Saira Jabeen then scored 17 off 14 deliveries, including three boundaries, while captain Fatima Sana chipped in with 20 off 12 balls, featuring two fours and a six.

Sugandika Kumari, Chamari Athapaththu and Kawya Kavindi were the only Sri Lankan bowlers to claim wickets, taking one each, while Ayesha was dismissed through a run-out.

Chasing 178, Sri Lanka comfortably reached the target after losing just two wickets in 17.5 overs, with captain Chamari Athapaththu producing a match-winning unbeaten 83 off 50 deliveries, including seven boundaries and six sixes.

Hasini Perera provided valuable support with 42 off 26 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and two sixes, while openers Imesha Dulani and Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 27 and 17 respectively.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu and Fatima Sana claimed one wicket each, but were unable to defend the total as the other bowlers failed to take any wickets in their respective spells.

It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh in the gold medal match, while Pakistan will face the loser of that contest in the bronze medal match.