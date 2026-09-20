Bangladesh announce squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (centre) holds the series trophy as he poses with teammates and team officials after the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Stadium in Mackay on August 23, 2026. — AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh have rested fast bowler Taskin Ahmed for their one-off Test against Afghanistan in the UAE next month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday.

The BCB named a 15-member squad for the Test which will be played from October 9 to 13.

Taskin is the most notable absentee from the squad while wicketkeeper-batter Amite Hasan has also been left out. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali have been recalled to the Test side.

Hridoy's inclusion comes just weeks after he hit an unbeaten 350 for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in Potchefstroom.

Jaker also impressed in the same match as he scored 94. He was initially included in Bangladesh's Test squad for their series against Australia after Litton Das was considered doubtful for the tour. However Jaker made way after Litton recovered in time to travel to Australia.

Jaker last represented Bangladesh in a Test in July 2025 against Sri Lanka in Galle before earning a recall for the Afghanistan assignment.

BCB chief selector Habibul Bashar said Taskin has been rested with the board prioritising the World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

"We have decided to give rest to Taskin from this Test match. As we are prioritising the Test Championship we are looking forward to getting his full service during the Test series against the West Indies. He might play the ODI series against West Indies to get his rhythm as he is already playing Test matches," Bashar said.

"We have replaced Amite Hasan with Jaker Ali taking his form into consideration," he added.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Nahid Rana continues his rehabilitation from a Grade 2 side strain that has kept him out since July.

Bashar said Bangladesh want Rana to be fully fit for their upcoming WTC assignments against the West Indies and England.

"Rana will be available from October 10. We have four important WTC matches at home ahead of us so we want to keep him ready for the two-match Test series against the West Indies and England," Bashar said.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, pacer Musfik Hasan and Under-19 fast bowler Iqbal Hossain Emon will travel with the squad as reserves.

Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury and Shoriful Islam.