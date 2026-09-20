Eddie Hearn names Conor Benn alternatives to Ryan Garcia

An undated photo of Eddie Hearn (right) and Conor Benn. — Matchroom Boxing

Eddie Hearn has named the boxers he would have chosen for Conor Benn to fight instead of Ryan Garcia.

Garcia stopped Benn in the second round of the WBC welterweight crown fight in Las Vegas on September 12, handing him his second defeat in his 10-year professional career.

Garcia dominated the bout from the opening bell, using his superior timing and accuracy to punish Benn as the 29-year-old Briton repeatedly pressed forward.

Benn was staggered by a left uppercut before Garcia dropped him with a powerful right hand in the second round.

Although Benn beat the count, Garcia continued his assault, trapping him against the ropes before the referee intervened to stop the contest.

Conor Benn has said he is now unsure about his future in the sport and plans to spend time with his family before returning to the ring.

He had previously suggested, however, that he will move back up to middleweight next.

In any case, Eddie has been making comments on the fight since Conor’s defeat. The bout was Benn’s second after leaving Hearn’s Matchroom promotion in a shocking move in February.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said that he would have matched Benn differently.

“I would have put him in with Lewis Crocker or I would have put him in with Rolly Romero at The O2. The difference is, it would have been less money,” Hearn said.

Hearn has also said that Conor has made the money he wanted; there is now nothing for him in the sport.