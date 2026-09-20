West Indies announce white-ball squads for India series

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie (left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown Barbados on July 19 2026. - AFP

West Indies have handed opening batter Kamil Pooran a maiden T20I call-up, while Shimron Hetmyer has been included in the squad for the white-ball tour of India, which begins on September 27.

Hetmyer, the second-highest run-scorer in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has been allowed to skip the three-match ODI series and will join the West Indies squad in India for the five T20Is that follow.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder, meanwhile, has been rested and does not feature in either squad. Holder has not played an ODI since July 2023 but was part of West Indies' most recent T20I assignment against Sri Lanka in June.

Pooran has emerged as one of the standout performers of this year's CPL, scoring 273 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 159.64 for St Lucia Kings.

According to a Cricket West Indies (CWI) release, his selection reflects a "deliberate approach towards identifying and developing emerging talent ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup".

Hetmyer recently featured in the final two ODIs of West Indies' home series against New Zealand in July and produced a match-winning unbeaten 69 in the fifth ODI. CWI said the left-hander "remains committed" but has been given an "extended recovery period post CPL", ruling him out of the ODI leg in India.

Opener John Campbell returns to the ODI squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, while middle-order batter Quentin Sampson has been included among the T20I prospects.

Top-order batter Ackeem Auguste has been ruled out of the tour as he continues his recovery from surgery performed in August.

Jewel Andrew, who last represented West Indies in September 2025, has been selected in both squads. The two sides will be led by Shai Hope.

"Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine-tune and improve our performances as an ODI team, which has seen quality performances across the cycle," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said.

"The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series, with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027."

West Indies will play three ODIs and five T20Is from September 27 to October 18 across eight cities in India. The squad will depart the Caribbean on September 21 and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23.

The first two ODIs will mark the end of the automatic qualification period for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. However, West Indies will have to go through the qualification tournament early next year, as even victories in the series will not allow them to finish above their nearest challengers in the standings.

West Indies ODI squad:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales.

West Indies T20I squad:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.