Premier League: Brighton stun Arsenal, Tottenham struggles continue

Brighton's Chema Andres (right) celebrates scoring their third goal with Luka Vuskovic in a Premier League match against Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on September 19, 2026. — Reuters

Brighton and Hove Albion stunned Arsenal on Saturday, bringing an end to the Gunners' perfect start to the campaign with a 3-0 demolition in the Premier League on the south coast on Saturday.

Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas scored in the first half for Brighton while Chema Andres buried a header after the interval as Arsenal slumped to their heaviest defeat for three years.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur were defeated 3-2 at home by Aston Villa. Spurs scored their first Premier League goals of the season, but they went in vain.

Promoted Hull City tasted defeat for the first time in the English top flight as they were beaten by Newcastle United 2-1 at St. James' Park, while Everton moved into the top five as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0.

Following the start of the 2026/27 season, Arsenal were on a seven-match win streak, including four matches in the Premier League to begin their title defence ominously.

The Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta said his side was not respecting the game.

"A really disappointing result and performance. Brighton were another gear up from us. We were extremely poor technically and not respecting the game," Arsenal manager Arteta said.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League with 12 points from five games, level on points with Manchester City, who have played one game fewer and can move three points clear at the top if they beat Sunderland on Sunday. Brighton, who have scored a league-leading 16 goals, have 10 points.