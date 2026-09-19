Mamelodi Sundowns edge past Al Ahli to lift African-Asian-Pacific Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup by defeating Al Ahli in the final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on September 19, 2026. — Reuters

Nuno Santos scored twice as South African club Mamelodi Sundowns beat Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli 2-1 on Saturday to lift the African-Asian-Pacific Cup in Pretoria.

The 27-year-old Portuguese midfielder put the hosts ahead after 17 minutes only for Ahli to level just two minutes later when Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams conceded an own goal.

Santos struck again on 80 minutes, heading a Thabang Matuludi cross past Edouard Mandy, the 34-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper who retired from national team football this week.

The CAF Champions League title-holders now face Mexican club Toluca or the South American champions. The winners meet Paris Saint-Germain in the Intercontinental Cup final.

All three matches will be staged at a neutral venue on dates to be announced.

Santos was an unlikely hero as he scored only twice during the 2025/26 South African Premiership season after joining Sundowns from Vitoria Guimaraes last year.

"This was a big win for us. I am part of a team capable of achieving anything. We want more (success)," Santos told reporters.

"We studied Ahli thoroughly, but did not enter this match fearful of them even though they had six players who were at the (2026) World Cup."

Mendy lamented missed chances by Asian champions Ahli, particularly in the first half when England striker Ivan Toney constantly troubled Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We should have built a winning lead by half-time. Congratulations to Sundowns for showing a lot of character," said the former Chelsea goalkeeper.