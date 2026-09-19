Manchester United Muslim fan group calls for Ratcliffe to go

An undated photo of Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Britain. — Reuters

The Manchester United Muslim Supporters group has called for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to leave his position after his comments on immigration and the UK’s decline.

Billionaire Ratcliffe, one of Britain's richest people and the founder of petrochemical giant Ineos, made the remarks during an interview with the BBC on Saturday.

Ratcliffe blamed high taxes and high immigration for the decline of the UK.

He has previously apologised for "offending some people" with his comments. He said the UK had been "colonised by immigrants" in the recent past.

At the time, in February, United responded by saying the club "prides itself" on being "inclusive".

"We condemned those comments then," said the Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club (MUMSC) on Saturday, in a statement of no confidence in the club's ownership.

"He [Ratcliffe] subsequently apologised for his choice of language. We hoped a lesson had been learned. Clearly, it has not.

"This week, Sir Jim has again placed immigration and people receiving benefits at the centre of his explanation for Britain's problems, arguing that nobody is 'tough enough' to deal with either.

"We find these latest comments deeply disappointing and completely unacceptable."

Ratcliffe backed Britain to leave the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum and has been a tax resident of Monaco since 2020.

He is the owner of a 27.7% stake in Man Utd and acquired it in 2024, and has since restructured the organisation, with 450 redundancies, reshuffling of senior management and sacking two managers.

MUMSC highlighted that United's "players, staff, stewards, security teams and supporters come from different countries, cultures, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds".

The group added: "Manchester United would not be Manchester United without them. That diversity isn't a weakness of Manchester United. It is part of Manchester United."

In the statement, the MUMSC also called on the Glazer family to go.

"Enough is enough. It is time for change. The Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe must go."