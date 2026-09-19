England storm past Sri Lanka in third T20I to sweep series

England's Will Jacks (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third T20I against Sri Lanka at the Old Trafford in Manchester on September 19, 2026. — AFP

MANCHESTER: A collective bowling performance, followed by Jos Buttler's unbeaten half-century, propelled England to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third and last T20I of the home series here at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The victory meant England clean-swept the three-match home assignment against Sri Lanka as the hosts prevailed in the opening two fixtures in an equally dominating fashion.

England captain Harry Brook's decision to field first in the third T20I paid dividends as the visitors were bowled out for a modest 124 in 18.5 overs.

Right-handed opener Pathum Nissanka remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a 24-ball 36, closely followed by experienced Kusal Mendis, who made 35 off 28 deliveries.

Besides them, only captain Charith Asalanka (16), all-rounder Dasun Shanaka (12) and opener Lahiru Udara (10) could amass double figures for the touring side.

For England, Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks bagged two wickets each, while Jamie Overton and Liam Dawson made one scalp apiece.

In response, England made light work of the 125-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 62 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the home side was experienced opener Buttler, who oversaw their successful pursuit with an unbeaten half-century and returned after top-scoring with 62 off just 32 deliveries, studded with seven fours and two sixes.

He was notably supported by captain Brook as they shared a match-defining 85-run partnership for the second wicket until the latter got run out after scoring a 21-ball 33, comprising three fours and a six.

Tharindu Ratnayake remained the solitary wicket-taker for Sri Lanka as he dismissed emerging opener Aneurin Donald, who could muster 13 off six.