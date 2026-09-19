Pakistan squad for FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 announced

Pakistan players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament by defeating Afghanistan in the final at the National Football Stadium in Male on June 10, 2026. — PFF

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Saturday announced a 23-member squad for the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by Indonesia and Hong Kong from September 24 to October 5.

The recently announced squad features players travelling from Pakistan as well as members of the national team based abroad.

Head coach Nolberto Solano will lead the Shaheens as they compete in the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. Pakistan are drawn in Group B of Division One alongside Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

🚨The Pakistan squad for the FIFA ASEAN Cup has been finalised #ASEANCup pic.twitter.com/o6Y1HrDpzq — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) September 19, 2026

The national team will begin their campaign against Thailand on September 26 before facing the Philippines on September 29, while their final group-stage fixture will be against Vietnam on October 2.

For the unversed, the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup will feature 14 national teams, comprising all 11 ASEAN member states and three guest teams. The competition has been divided into two divisions.

Division One includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, along with guest teams Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Division Two features hosts Hong Kong, China, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

Each division has been divided into two groups, with teams playing a single round-robin format. The winners of the two groups in each division will advance to the respective finals, while the runners-up in Division One will also contest a third-place play-off.

According to FIFA, the tournament has been launched to provide national teams with meaningful competitive opportunities within the Men's International Match Calendar while strengthening football ties across Southeast Asia and the wider region.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the competition would give players an opportunity to represent their countries in high-intensity regional rivalries while creating new opportunities for fans to engage with international football.

For Pakistan, the tournament marks the men's national team's first participation in a FIFA tournament.

Pakistan squad for ASEAN Cup 2026

Yousuf Butt, Hassan Ali, Saqib Hanif, Abdullah Shah, Abdul Rahman, Ali Khan, Ali Agha, Hayyan Khattak, Ali Uzair, Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Raza, Abdul Samad Arshad, Kaleem Ullah, Shayek Dost, Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Mohib Ullah, Mamoon Khan, Mohd Fazal, Haris Zeb, Umer Nawaz, Abdul Samad and Ali Khan.