Pak vs Eng: PCB names 16-man squad for first Test

Test captain Azhar Ali (L) with vice captain Babar Azam (R). Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday named a 16-man squad for the first Test against England on Wednesday at Manchester's Old Trafford.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and pacers Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Imran Khan, who earlier were among the 20 players to be shortlisted, were not selected.



Here is the squad for the first Test:

Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

