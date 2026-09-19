Roy Jones Jr. says no one in America cares about Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Legendary four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. has said that “nobody” in America cares about a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

A saga has been unfolding for several weeks over the venue for the signed fight between AJ and Fury.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers were pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers wanted to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Hearn wanted the fight at Wembley Stadium.

It appeared the all-British clash was going to happen as organisers were planning because they were keen to stage the fight in front of a US audience.

But Joshua stood firm on his contract terms that fought registered to take place in the UK.

Speaking exclusively to Parimatch Slots Site, Jones Jr said British boxing fans are the best in the world right now, and he is glad the bout is made for them.

"Nobody in America really cares, but I’m glad the fight is made for the British people. That’s a fight they have been deserving of for quite some time, and the British people are the best fans in boxing right now,” Jones Jr. said.

“I think Eddie won the power struggle. Why would you take two guys from there, when they’re the best fight fans in the world, and make them fight in the United States when nobody in the United States really cares?

"That’s what’s wrong with boxing today. We’re doing things just about power for the promoter. Forget about the promoter. What about the fans? The fans who deserve it? The fans who’ve been begging for this fight for the longest, why are you gonna take it away from them now?"

According to British media reports, the fight is being finalised to take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in December.