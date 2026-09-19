India's hopes of receiving Asia Cup trophies soon fade: sources

India captain Suryakumar Yadav stands next to the trophy at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — AFP

India's hopes of receiving the men's and women's Asia Cup trophies soon have faded, with both silverwares set to remain in the possession of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

According to the insiders, both the trophies are in Pakistan and will remain in the country until the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agrees to receive them from ACC President Naqvi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The trophy saga began last year when India men's cricket team, after winning the ACC T20 Asia Cup by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the blockbuster final, refused to collect the silverware from Naqvi, resulting in an unusual delay in the closing ceremony, which culminated without the winning team receiving the prize.

A similar occurrence happened after the final of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup last Sunday when India, who were crowned the champions of the eight-team tournament by defeating defending champions Sri Lanka in the summit clash, also refused to collect the trophy from Naqvi.

Earlier this week, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had assured that both Asia Cup trophies will soon "land up" at the board's head office in Mumbai but decided against providing the timeline.

"Asia Cup trophies… we hope it will come one day," Saikia said in Mumbai on Friday after the BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting.

"I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land up in this BCCI head office at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai."

The following day after the Women's T20 Asia Cup final, Saikia had said that it was a "firm institutional decision" to not take the trophy from Naqvi, adding that the BCCI had communicated to the ACC in advance regarding its decision.

"Our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances," Saikia had told Press Trust of India on Monday.