Saqlain, Tauseef engage in heated argument over Shadab's selection

This collage of pictures shows former national cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq (left) and Tauseef Ahmed. — ICC/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Tauseef Ahmed have been engaged in a war of words over the alleged favouritism towards national all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Mushtaq, who has held key positions in the Pakistan cricket circuit over the years, including serving as their interim head coach from 2021 to 2023, has faced repeated accusations of favouring his son-in-law Shadab.

The accusations circulated quietly for years until former Pakistan selector Tauseef, while talking on the YouTube channel of another national cricketer, Fawad Alam, accused Mushtaq of using his sources to lobby for the current all-rounder.

Tauseef further claimed that he possesses recordings purportedly capturing him lobbying for Shadab's inclusion in the national team.

"He doesn't see anything other than Shadab. And such things. Man, there's a limit. There's a limit to the favour. Who has put their hand on you? He called me and also asked someone else to do so; I didn't pick up the phone," said Tauseef.

"Recording. [I have the] recording. He sent it later. I don't say it like that. I say the wrong thing is wrong."

The former selector further questioned the handling of the all-rounder, including his placement in a higher category than former Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood in the previous central contracts.

"You come from outside and take the contract. Shan Masood, your captain, goes to C or D. What's happening? No one is going to ask," Tauseef continued.

"You're unfit, and you're going here and there. And you [Mushtaq] are doing the favour. So, according to me, I've played great players, not everyone.

"Great players who have played good cricket, they came here and failed after coming in coaching. Then, doing each other's favour."

Tauseef Ahmed says he has recording of Saqlain trying to influence him to select Shadab Khan pic.twitter.com/z2yv7DB4Kr — Ghumman (@emclub77) September 18, 2026

Tauseef's remarks drew an equally aggressive response from Mushtaq, who challenged him to publicly release the recordings, before asserting that he also has the "full record" and intends to share it.

"Mr. Tauseef Ahmed, you said you have my voice message; prove it. Release it publicly. I called you out of respect, because I respected you as a senior. Don't lie, don't hide, and don't twist the facts. I have the full record too. Release yours, and I'll release mine. Let the public hear the truth," Saqlain wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr. Tauseef Ahmed, you said you have my voice message—prove it. Release it publicly. I called you out of respect, because I respected you as a senior. Don’t lie, don’t hide, and don’t twist the facts. I have the full record too. Release yours, and I’ll release mine. Let the… — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) September 18, 2026



